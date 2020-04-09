Also available on the nbc app

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Sheree Whitfield's mother Thelma Ferguson is missing. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the news, sharing, "Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers!" The Bravo personality explained that her mom tends to go on "personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends."

