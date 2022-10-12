Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have called it quits. After two years of marriage, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum announced their breakup in a joint post on Instagram. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife," they wrote.

