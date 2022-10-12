Main Content

'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Split After 2 Years Of Marriage: 'No One Is To Blame'

CLIP10/12/22

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have called it quits. After two years of marriage, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum announced their breakup in a joint post on Instagram. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife," they wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: rhoa, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.