Rex Chapman is a legend on and off the basketball court! He calls in to the show to talk about his rise to fame on Twitter and how he overcame a long struggle with prescription pain killers. He also shares how he uses his social media platform to help essential workers and those affected by Covid-19. One particular Rex Chapman post that Kelly loves features a class surprising their teacher over Zoom. Kelly brings the teacher and one of his students on the show to hear how he made such an impact on his class.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight