An American Airlines pilot got a big surprise for his retirement! Capt. Brian Lenzen was brought to tears following his final fligt from Dublin to Chicago as members of the St. Anthony on the Lake Choir serenaded him with an Irish blessing. "It was just a very special moment," he told NBC's KARE11. "I'm kind of an emotional guy anyway so I got a little tearful realizing that was for me."

