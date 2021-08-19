Ant Anstead and Cristy Lee may have met their match on "Celebrity IOU: Joyride"! The stars join Access Daily's Mario Lopez and reveal which famous guest was the most car-savvy and how Renée Zellweger's driving skills left them both surprised and impressed! And, Ant reveals if he and Renée's love connection first sparked on set...or before! "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" premieres Aug. 23 on Discovery Plus.

