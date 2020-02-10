Renee Zellweger Sweeps Award Season With Best Actress Win At 2020 Oscars

Also available on the NBC app

Renee Zellweger was the belle of the ball at the 2020 Oscars! The star officially swept award season with her Best Actress win for her performance in "Judy" as Hollywood legend Judy Garland. "Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you," she said. "I am so grateful." This is Renee's second time gracing the stage as an Academy Award winner. She previously won for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for "Cold Mountain."

