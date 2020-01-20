Also available on the nbc app

Renée Zellweger can’t stop taking home awards this season! The 50-year-old actress took home the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy,” after already winning a Critics' Choice Award, a Golden Globe and the Desert Palm Achievement Award for the role. Renée made sure to thank both the actors who appeared in the film with her as well as all of the other women in her category, who she said she celebrates with a “popcorn breakfast” every time their movies come out in theaters.

Appearing: