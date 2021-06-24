Also available on the nbc app

New celeb couple alert—Renee Zellweger is reportedly dating Ant Anstead! The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress apparently met the 42-year-old television presenter earlier this month on the set of his new Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” according to multiple published reports. The reports say that after the suspected couple filmed together, Renee returned to the set to deliver Ant some work boots and that they are now dating. Access Hollywood has reached out to pair for comment. News of Ant’s dating life comes a few days after his divorce to Christina Haack was finalized. The duo called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage, they share a 1-year-old son named Hudson together.

