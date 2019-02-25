Renée Zellweger Got Teary-Eyed At The Oscars Watching Regina King Win

Access was with Renée Zellweger the moment when she found out her pal Regina King won an Oscar. Watch to see what went down!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Award show, award season, Oscars, the Oscars, Oscars 2019, 2019 oscars, red carpet, academy awards, the academy awards, academy awards 2019, 2019 academy awards, Oscars fashion, Oscars moments, when is the Oscars, when is the Oscars airing, renee zellweger, renee zellweger interview, regina king, regina king interview
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.