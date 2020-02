Also available on the NBC app

Renée Zellweger is living the American dream! The Oscar-winning actress, who just picked up another Academy Award nom for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the flick "Judy," got candid about what it means to be the child of immigrants parents in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "American dream. I'm the American dream," the 50-year-old star admitted to the publication.

