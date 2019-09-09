Renee Zellweger Flew Totally Under The Radar When She Took College Classes: 'Nobody Knows'

Also available on the NBC app

Renee Zellweger may be a Hollywood icon, but to some, she's just an average student! The "Judy" star told Access Hollywood correspondent Sibley Scoles that nobody did a double-take when she took college classes during her years-long break from the film industry. Plus, Renee excitedly spoke about the "gift" of getting to portray silver screen legend Judy Garland. "What an opportunity to get to go and learn about this person that I love, that so many people love," she gushed.

