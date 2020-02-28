Renée Zellweger is still sweeping up honors even after awards season has wrapped! The actress spoke with Access Hollywood at the Unforgettable Evening Breast Cancer Awareness dinner on Thursday, where she was honored with the 2020 Courage Award for her lifelong work raising awareness for breast cancer. But the actress admitted there’s another trophy that she still doesn’t know what to do with—her 2020 Academy Award for Best Actress! Renée admitted that she hasn’t yet decided where to put her Oscar, so it’s currently waiting for her at home in the kitchen.

News and Information Daytime Interview