Renée Zellweger Details Encounter With Snarky Fan Who Thought She'd Had Plastic Surgery

Also available on the NBC app

Renée Zellweger doesn't let the haters get her down. The "Judy" star told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle how she reacted to the rampant plastic surgery rumors that swirled around her in 2014, and what happened when she overheard a fan gossiping about her appearance at the time. Did the Oscar winner get the last laugh? Renée explained how she handles negative chatter these days, saying she doesn't "live" in snarky remarks and understands that the initial sting is only temporary.

Appearing: