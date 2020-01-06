Also available on the NBC app

Back in 2001, Renée Zellweger won her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for her role in “Nurse Betty.” Now, nearly two decades later, the 50-year-old actress accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Motion Picture—Drama for her role as Judy Garland in the movie “Judy.” Renée delivered a beautiful speech that both remembered her past and looked forward to her future.

Appearing: