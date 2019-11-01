Remembering River Phoenix's Life And Legacy 26 Years After His Death

Also available on the NBC app

Twenty-six years ago on Oct. 31, River Phoenix died after collapsing outside The Viper Room on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. The public would later learn that he died of a drug overdose at just 23 years old, and his death would go on to dominate the headlines. All Access looks back on the "My Own Private Idaho" star's life and legacy, including how he inspired younger brother Joaquin Phoenix to pursue an acting career.

