Also available on the nbc app

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died along with 7 other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. One of Access Hollywood’s first interviews with the NBA star was in 1999 when he was working on music, he reflected on how lucky he was, his mom’s nickname for himself and he blushed when asked why he is one of the most eligible bachelors of the year. Access Hollywood also spoke with the late Los Angeles Lakers player throughout the years at charity events, which was something that was very close to his heart.

Appearing: