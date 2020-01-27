Remembering Kobe Bryant: Look Back At His Sweetest Moments Coaching Daughter Gianna

Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna shared a special bond through their love of basketball. At the time of their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash, the father and daughter were on their way to the NBA legend's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for Gigi's game. In 2018, Kobe even affectionately opened up to Access Hollywood about passing on the "basketball gene" to his little girl. As the world continues to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna, here's a look back at their sweetest moments together on the court.

Appearing: