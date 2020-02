Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on Feb. 5. The actor's famous son, Michael Douglas, announced the sad news on Instagram, writing in part, "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son." Kirk had 75 movies to his credit, and his first Academy Award nomination was in 1950. Access Hollywood looks back at the life and legacy of the legendary star.

