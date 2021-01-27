Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood icon Cloris Leachman has passed away at age 94. Access Hollywood confirmed that she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. Her rep said in a statement, "It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic." Leachman's big break came in the 1970s when she played Phyllis on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" which spawned her own spin-off series "Phyllis." The role earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe award.

