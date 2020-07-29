Also available on the nbc app

Regis Philbin’s loved ones are paying tribute to the longtime host. Regis' wife Joy and their two daughters Jennifer and Joanna opened up about what made the beloved TV icon so special to so many people. "He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way," they shared to People. Regis' cause of death was also revealed shortly after the family shared their emotional tribute. A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington, CT confirmed to Access Hollywood that the TV legend died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease at the age of 88.

