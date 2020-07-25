Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa has joined the TV world in mourning the loss of the one and only Regis Philbin. Following the sad news of Regis' death on July 24 at age 88, the daytime host honored her late co-star in a kind joint statement with Ryan Seacrest, in which the pair paid tribute to Regis for paving the way as a friend, colleague and mentor. Kathie Lee Gifford, Katie Couric and Jimmy Kimmel were among the others also sharing sorrow and condolences over Regis' passing.

