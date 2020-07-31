Also available on the nbc app

Regis Philbin has been laid to rest at his beloved alma mater The University of Notre Dame, his family confirmed in a statement. “Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you’ve given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you’ve shared,” the statement read in part. Philbin passed away from heart failure at age 88 on July 24.

Appearing: