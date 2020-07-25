Also available on the nbc app

The TV world is mourning the loss of an icon. Regis Philbin has passed away on July 24 at age 88, his family confirmed to Access Hollywood on Saturday. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the statement read in part. Philbin was best known for his two-decade daytime co-hosting stint on "Live!" alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and then Kelly Ripa, in addition to the smash game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" from 1999 to 2002.

