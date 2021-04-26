Also available on the nbc app

Regina King got a bit political while kicking off the 2021 Academy Awards. After strutting through Los Angeles' Union Station in a gorgeous baby blue dress, the actress took the stage and got the annual show rolling with a more serious tone. "As a mother of a Black son, I know the fear so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that," she shared. "But tonight, we are here to celebrate. This was a hard year for everyone, but our love of movies got us through."

