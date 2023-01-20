Main Content

Regina King Honors Late Son's Birthday 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

CLIP01/20/23

Regina King is breaking her Instagram silence with a bittersweet tribute to her late son. The Oscar winner shared her first post on the platform in more than a year, honoring Ian Alexander Jr. on what would have been his 27th birthday this week. Regina shared a video of an orange lantern floating through the sky in Ian's honor. "Continue to shine bright, my guiding light," she wrote in her caption, adding that being Ian's mom is her "favorite thing about" herself.

Clips

