Regina King chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her new movie, "One Night in Miami," which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Jan. 15. The Oscar-winning actress got candid on why she wanted to make her directorial debut with this flick, sharing, "I have never seen the men I know and love represented this way ... I wanted my son to see himself, I wanted my uncle to see himself and I wanted my best friend to see himself in this film." Plus, the star opened up about turning the big 5-0 later this month.

