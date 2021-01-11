Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With PDA-Packed Birthday Tribute
Regina King chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her new movie, "One Night in Miami," which is available to stream on Amazon Prime Jan. 15. The Oscar-winning actress got candid on why she wanted to make her directorial debut with this flick, sharing, "I have never seen the men I know and love represented this way ... I wanted my son to see himself, I wanted my uncle to see himself and I wanted my best friend to see himself in this film." Plus, the star opened up about turning the big 5-0 later this month.