The 2020 Emmys got a bit political! Jimmy Kimmel, Dan Levy, Regina King and more stars encouraged fans to vote and called for racial equality during the big award show. "For any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote. That's the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there. Please do that. I'm so sorry for making this political, but I had to," Dan said during his acceptance speech.

