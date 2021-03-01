Also available on the nbc app

Regina King is so proud of Andra Day! After Andra won big at the 2021 Golden Globes for her role in "United States vs. Billie Holiday," Regina surprised the star and crashed her interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Andra, who just became the second Black woman in history to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama, also got candid about what this accomplishment means to her.

