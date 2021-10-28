Also available on the nbc app

After Regina King imprinted her hands and feet at the forecourt of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The actress explained to Access Hollywood why it's super "surreal" to become a permanent fixture at the theatre. Regina also got candid about the recent fatal accident on the set of "Rust," saying, "I just hope people don't look at that moment as a reflection of how we handle safety as a whole as an industry ... I've never felt unsafe on set before ... and that was a really unfortunate situation that could have been avoided."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution