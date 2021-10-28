Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Regina King Calls Having Handprints & Footprints In Hollywood 'Surreal'

CLIP10/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

After Regina King imprinted her hands and feet at the forecourt of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The actress explained to Access Hollywood why it's super "surreal" to become a permanent fixture at the theatre. Regina also got candid about the recent fatal accident on the set of "Rust," saying, "I just hope people don't look at that moment as a reflection of how we handle safety as a whole as an industry ... I've never felt unsafe on set before ... and that was a really unfortunate situation that could have been avoided."

Appearing:
Tags: regina king, Interviews, news
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.