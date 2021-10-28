Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint West's 6th Birthday With Heartwarming Kanye West Throwbacks
After Regina King imprinted her hands and feet at the forecourt of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The actress explained to Access Hollywood why it's super "surreal" to become a permanent fixture at the theatre. Regina also got candid about the recent fatal accident on the set of "Rust," saying, "I just hope people don't look at that moment as a reflection of how we handle safety as a whole as an industry ... I've never felt unsafe on set before ... and that was a really unfortunate situation that could have been avoided."