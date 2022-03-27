Main Content

Regina Hall Jokes Beyonce's 2022 Oscars Performance Made Her 'Mad': 'She's Got It All'

Regina Hall has high praise for Queen Bey! On the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, the actress chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall about hosting this year's award show alongside Amy Schumer Wanda Sykes. Regina also teased what fans can expect from Beyonce's highly anticipated Oscars' performance, revealing, "I was mad ... she's more beautiful, sounds more beautiful than ever." Plus, the star showed off her fierce red carpet look!

