Regina Hall Calls Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry & Will Smith To Oscars Stage For 'COVID Tests'

CLIP03/27/22

Regina Hall is calling all the single hotties to the Oscar stage...for a COVID test! The comedian and actress called up Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Simu Liu to give them a "COVID test." During her bit, she also called Javier Bardem, who she quickly remembered is married to Penélope Cruz. Will Smith was also on Regina's list, but confirmed that he's still with Jada. Regina ended the joke by patting down Oscar presenters Josh Brolin and newly single hottie, Jason Momoa.

