Also available on the nbc app

Regé-Jean Page brought the "Bridgerton" heat to "Saturday Night Live"! The breakout star hosted the long-running comedy series this weekend and of course he opened the show by channeling his dashing alter ego, the Duke of Hastings – who proved to be apparently just as irresistible in present-day New York City as he is in Regency-era London! "SNL's" Chloe Fineman was a dead ringer for Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne in a later sketch spoofing "Bridgerton's" famously steamy sex scenes, and she and Regé-Jean's characters were caught understandably off guard when Pete Davidson and Mikey Day stepped in as inexperienced on-set intimacy coordinators.

Appearing: