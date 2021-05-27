Main Content

Regé-Jean Page Compares 'Bridgerton' Exit To Graduating High School: 'You're Afraid Of The Unknown'

CLIP05/27/21
With his much-talked-about exit from "Bridgerton," Regé-Jean Page is leaving behind something special. In an interview with Variety, the breakout star talked about taking that leap and compared the emotions that came with it to graduating high school. He told the outlet, "You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,' and then you do."

