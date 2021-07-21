Main Content

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon and daughter Ava had one sweet vacation with their significant others. Deacon shared a bunch of cute photos from the siblings' recent tropical getaway with their loves. “I’m so lucky man,” he captioned the snapshots. The adorable snaps included the 17-year-old and his girlfriend Marine Degryse and his sister Ava with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Reese’s 8-year-old son Tennessee James also made an adorable appearance.

