Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globes Journey: Look Back On Her Nominations Through The Decades

Also available on the NBC app

It's been nearly 20 years since Reese Witherspoon snagged her first Golden Globes nomination for "Election." She's been nominated seven times total, including this year for her work on "The Morning Show." Access Hollywood flashes back to our Golden Globes red carpet interviews with Reese from the past two decades, including the time she took home the award for Best Actress in A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for "Walk The Line.

Appearing: