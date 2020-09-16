Main Content

Reese Witherspoon Was 'Terrified' After Getting Pregnant At 22: 'You Just Do It'

Reese Witherspoon is getting candid about becoming a mom at a young age! The Oscar winner detailed how she juggled motherhood in the early years of her career during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." She admitted that she was "terrified" when she got pregnant at 22. Reese now has three kids. She shares 21-year-old daughter Ava and 16-year-old son Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe. She and husband Jim Toth also have a 7-year-old son named Tennessee.

