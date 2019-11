Also available on the NBC app

Who says celebrities can’t fangirl too? Reese Witherspoon proved how big a of a fan she is of the royal family while on a press tour in London for her new Apple TV series “The Morning Show.” While shopping on Portabello road, the “Legally Blonde” actress made it her mission to find a Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton plate. Turns out there were more options than she bargained for!

Appearing: