Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon is opening up like never before. The actress is getting candid about the negative experiences she faced as a child actor. "Bad things happened to me. I was assaulted, harassed. It wasn’t isolated" the star told Vanity Fair. "I recently had a journalist ask me about it. She said, 'Well, why didn't you speak up sooner?' And I thought, that's so interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them for the way they decide to speak about them. You tell your story in your own time when you’re ready."

Appearing: