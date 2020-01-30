Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon will never forget her big break! The Oscar winner told fans about landing her first movie role in the 1991 coming-of-age drama "Man in the Moon" when she was just 14. Though Reese knew from an early age that she wanted to be an actor, she had no experience at the time other than drama classes and a few commercials. But casting directors saw something special and gave her the lead role after multiple auditions that all started thanks to an ad in her hometown paper.

Appearing: