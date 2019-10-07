Reese Witherspoon Shares How She First Bonded With Jennifer Aniston On 'Friends' Nearly 20 Years Ago

Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston go way back! The Oscar winner told Natalie Portman for Harper's Bazaar that she and their fellow A-lister met when Reese guest-starred on "Friends" as Jen's younger sister and the pair has been pals "ever since." Reese shared that she was a young new mom at the time and bonded with Jen while nursing now-20-year-old daughter Ava on set. "She was so sweet to me," Reese said, adding that she was "nervous" about appearing on the hit sitcom and "marveled" over Jen's craft. The actresses have teamed up again for the anticipated new Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," premiering Nov. 1.

