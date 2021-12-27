Main Content

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley And Jared Leto Pay Tribute To Director Jean-Marc Vallee

Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Shailene Woodley, and more stars are mourning the death of director Jean-Marc Vallee. The filmmaker "suddenly and unexpectedly" died on Sunday at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. He was 58. "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," Reese tweeted on Monday. Her co-stars Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley also paid tribute to the director on social media.

