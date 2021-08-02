Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon has reportedly sold her Hello Sunshine media company for $900 million, according to multiple published reports. The media company, which was created by Reese, was sold to another media company that is backed by Blackstone Group, a private equity firm. “What a tremendous day! I started Hello Sunshine to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally,” Reese said in a statement.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution