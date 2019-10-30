Reese Witherspoon Said 'Who Is This?' When Jennifer Aniston Slid Into Her DMs

Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon was a bit suspicious when Jennifer Aniston sent her a DM! When Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lilliana Vazquez quizzed new Instagram user Jen about the social media platform at the premiere of "The Morning Show," Jen revealed that she recently slid into her co-star's direct messages and didn't get a reply she expected. Then, Reese impressed Jen with her laser-sharp recall of one of her famous "Legally Blonde" lines.

