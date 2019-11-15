Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon turned down the chance to come back to "Friends"! The onetime guest star was a fan favorite as Rachel Green's sister Jill, but when the show wanted her back for another episode, her fear of acting in front of a live audience. "I was too nervous," she explained to her "The Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston during an interview with The Associated Press. Still, Jen thought Reese was "flawless" filming "Friends," and told her, "You forget it because you blacked out of fear!"

