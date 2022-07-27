Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son is following in their acting footsteps! Deacon Philippe has joined the hit Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever" as a guest star for the series' third season, marking his on-screen acting debut. The 18-year-old will play the Devi’s debate team rival that is able to coast through debates thanks to his private school. You can catch Deacon when the show drops on Netflix August 12.

