Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Deacon Makes Acting Debut In 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3

CLIP07/27/22

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son is following in their acting footsteps! Deacon Philippe has joined the hit Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever" as a guest star for the series' third season, marking his on-screen acting debut. The 18-year-old will play the Devi’s debate team rival that is able to coast through debates thanks to his private school. You can catch Deacon when the show drops on Netflix August 12.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Reese Witherspoon, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.