It's been 20 years, but there is still no objection when it comes to "Legally Blonde." The OG cast reunited two decades after they filmed the now-classic movie to discuss some of their favorite memories from the beloved flick and to raise awareness for a good cause. "Of all the movies that I've made, there is one that comes up more than any other and that is Legally Blonde. And I think that's because of Elle Woods," Reese Witherspoon said. After the reunion, MGM Studios confirmed that "Legally Blonde 3" is coming May 2022.

