Reese Witherspoon Reunites 'Legally Blonde' Cast As Third Movie Gets Release Date

It's been 20 years, but there is still no objection when it comes to "Legally Blonde." The OG cast reunited two decades after they filmed the now-classic movie to discuss some of their favorite memories from the beloved flick and to raise awareness for a good cause. "Of all the movies that I've made, there is one that comes up more than any other and that is Legally Blonde. And I think that's because of Elle Woods," Reese Witherspoon said. After the reunion, MGM Studios confirmed that "Legally Blonde 3" is coming May 2022.

