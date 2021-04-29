Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon is saying she's one of the lucky ones for portrayal in the media - unlike Britney Spears who had a totally different experience. In a new interview with "Time," the actress shared her reaction to the headline-making documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which documents the pop superstar's meteoric rise to fame amid nonstop media scrutiny and harassment. "What if the media had decided I was something else?" she asked. "I would be in a totally different position. I want to say it's my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of sh----."

