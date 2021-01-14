Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon is mourning one of her earliest co-stars. Jessica Campbell, who appeared opposite Reese in the acclaimed 1999 film "Election," passed away on Dec. 29 at just 38 years old. Her family confirmed the sad news and revealed in a GoFundMe page that her death was sudden and unexpected. Jessica is survived by her 10-year-old son, Oliver and husband Daniel, as well as her mother, an aunt and other relatives. Reese reacted to Jessica's death with a message of sorrow and condolences on Twitter, writing, "So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones."

