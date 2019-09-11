Also available on the nbc app

Stars took to social media with somber reflection on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack that claimed nearly 3,000 American lives. From Arnold Schwarzenegger sharing photos of himself visiting first responders at Ground Zero to Katie Couric recalling being live on the "TODAY" show when the first World Trade Center tower was struck, celebrities paid tribute to the victims with messages of love and support. Many others, including Mark Wahlberg and Wendy Williams, also posted photos of the Tribute in Light art installation to commemorate where the Twin Towers once stood.

