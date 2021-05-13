Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon is that you? The Oscar winning actress posted an adorable throwback picture on her Instagram Thursday that has us doing a double take. In the cute pic, Reese looks almost unrecognizable with her hair up in a messy bun, round glasses and a stripped navy and white sweater. Oh, and who could miss that sweet smile! Besides posting throwbacks on her IG the “Sweet Home Alabama” actress has been keeping busy lately. She has 10 projects in the works according to her IMDb page, all of which she is producing, including the highly anticipated “Legally Blonde 3.”

